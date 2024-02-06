Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Delhi Police arrest suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist (WATCH)

    Riyaz Ahmed is accused of facilitating the transfer of arms and ammunition across the Line of Control. During the arrest, authorities seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from him.

    The Delhi Police apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, a suspected active member of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba's module in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Authorities assert that Riyaz played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer of arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

    The accused has been detained under relevant legal provisions, with the concerned police station in Jammu and Kashmir duly notified for subsequent actions.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 1:37 PM IST
