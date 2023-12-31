Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Police's advisory for New Year's eve with Bollywood twist goes viral; Check out

    As the national capital gears up to ring in the New Year, the Delhi police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the celebrations go off smoothly. Using the platform X, the police department creatively urged citizens to celebrate New Year's eve responsibly.

    Delhi Police advisory for New Years eve with bollywood twist goes viral Check out gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    On the last day of the year 2023, the Delhi Police issued an advisory on Sunday for people to be mindful during New Year celebrations. However, the word of caution came loaded with a Bollywood twist.

    To spread the word, the police department utilised the titles of other 2023 releases in addition to Sidharth Malhotra's planned online series, "Indian Police Force." Are you curious about how? Now, have a look at this:

    "New Year’s Eve par ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ lekin ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Agar ‘Animal’ ban kar ‘Bawaal’ ya ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’ machaaya toh kahi aisa na ho ki 2024 ka pehla din ‘The Great Indian Family’ ke bajaaye ‘Indian Police Force’ ke saath manana pade," Delhi Police wrote. 

    Also Read | Kerala: Restrictions imposed on Kovalam beach amid New Year celebrations

    "Have fun on New Year's Eve but be mindful or else you may end up celebrating the first day of 2024 with the police instead of your family," is how the phrase is loosely translated. The police department creatively used Hindi movie and web series titles to impart a strong message.

    It was shared on Instagram, and within an hour, it had gained over 3000 likes and over one hundred comments.

    In another post, the Delhi Police urged citizens to 'follow the traffic guidelines', unless 'resolution involves fine-worthy adventures and DJ Lockup.' Take a look at it: 

    Also Read | More than 300 beggars from Kashi and Prayagraj donate over Rs 4 lakh for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: Report

     

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
