Delhi's Forest Dept conducted a workshop for officials from 18 agencies on new SOPs for the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act. The training focused on managing dangerous trees for public safety and included a demo of the DPTA e-Forest Web Portal.

The Department of Forests & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, organised a comprehensive training workshop on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) notified under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, at the Delhi Secretariat, New Delhi, on Friday at 3:00 pm. The workshop was chaired by the Secretary (Environment & Forests), Government of NCT of Delhi, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

According to a press release from the Department of Forests & Wildlife, the workshop was convened to sensitise and build the capacity of officials from around 18 concerned Government Departments and land-owning agencies regarding the effective implementation of the recently notified SOPs relating to tending and pruning of trees and felling of dangerous, dead, and diseased trees under the provisions of the DPTA, 1994.

Enhancing Awareness for Public Safety

While chairing the workshop, the Secretary (Environment & Forests) emphasised that the initiative was undertaken in response to the Lieutenant Governor's observations on the need for enhanced awareness and sensitisation among field officials and frontline functionaries of Government Departments and land-owning agencies. The Chair highlighted that the lack of timely identification and management of dead, diseased, and dangerous trees--particularly along roads, footpaths, and other public places--has, in the past, led to avoidable incidents, underscoring the importance of strict compliance with the notified SOPs.

Workshop Details and Presentations

The workshop was attended by Heads of Horticulture Wings and senior officers from various Government Departments and land-owning agencies. Detailed presentations were made on the SOPs for tending and pruning trees and for felling dangerous, dead, or diseased trees, including statutory provisions under the DPTA, 1994, procedural requirements, timelines, documentation, and interdepartmental coordination mechanisms.

Online Portal for Transparency and Efficiency

A detailed presentation and live demonstration of the Department of Forests & Wildlife's online portal, namely the DPTA e-Forest Web Portal, was also conducted. The presentation focused on online application procedures, approval mechanisms, monitoring features, and the portal's role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in implementing the Act and SOPs.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which participants raised queries and shared field-level experiences. Officials of the Department of Forests & Wildlife provided clarifications, practical guidance, and constructive support. A feedback session was also held to gather suggestions to improve the portal's user-friendliness and effectiveness further.

Ensuring Compliance and Continued Efforts

The Department reiterated that all notified SOPs are available on the official website of the Department of Forests & Wildlife, GNCTD (https://forest.delhi.gov.in), as well as on the DPTA e-Forest Web Portal (https://dpta.eforest.delhi.gov.in). All relevant agencies should reference it to ensure effective compliance.

The training workshop forms part of the Government of NCT of Delhi's continued efforts, under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, to strengthen institutional capacity, ensure uniform implementation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and enhance public safety through effective urban tree management, a release stated. (ANI)