Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Opposition, calling them 'fugitives' for evading Parliament debates. He accused them of fearing exposure on key issues and seeking only media visibility instead of constructive engagement.

Opposition Acting Like a Fugitive: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday criticised the Opposition, accusing them of actively evading parliamentary debates and legislative scrutiny. Speaking with the media, Fadnavis said the opposition's reluctance stems from a fear of exposure regarding key national issues, specifically citing recent developments in Jharkhand and their refusal to engage constructively. "The opposition is acting like a fugitive. They are running away from the debate... They consistently shy away from debate (in Parliament) because they know that a discussion would expose their duplicity. A debate would raise questions regarding Jharkhand, forcing them to answer for their silence on the matter," he said.

The Maharashtra CM pointed out that while the opposition initially excused their avoidance by claiming Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unavailable to respond, they continued to shy away even after Shah provided a written confirmation of his readiness to address the house. "Initially, they made excuses, claiming they did not want a discussion because Amit Shah was not responding. But when Amit Shah confirmed in writing that he was ready to reply, these fugitives ran away," he added.

Fadnavis dismissed the opposition's actions as political posturing, asserting that their primary objective is disruption and media visibility rather than genuine concern for critical public issues like youth welfare and education. "They have no concern for the youth or for education. Their only aim is to create a ruckus, get screen time, and engage in mere opposition. I have never seen an opposition that acts more like a fugitive than this one," he said.

Mumbai Local Trains to Be Modernised

Fadnavis also spoke about the modernisation of Mumbai's suburban local trains, saying that the production of new coaches would be accelerated at modern railway coach factories, including facilities where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. He further stated that, "We had previously decided to modernise the coaches of Mumbai's suburban local trains, much like Metro coaches. Just yesterday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw decided that the production of these trains would be accelerated at the Central Government's modern railway coach factories, including the ones where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. The first batch is set to arrive in 2027, and by 2029-30, all of Mumbai's suburban trains will be transformed into clean, modern, air-conditioned trains. It has been decided that the fare for Second Class AC travel will not increase."

Monsoon Session Concludes Amid Disruptions

Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, marking the official termination of a parliamentary monsoon session.

The Monsoon Session concluded on Tuesday after weeks of disruptions, standoffs and heated exchanges between the treasury benches and opposition. The session began July 20 and was immediately rocked by protests over police action against student demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, issues in the education and examination system, and regional rows including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy.

The main flashpoint was accountability. The opposition demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on security crackdowns. Shah said in writing and on the floor that he was ready to answer every question and even offered to extend sittings. The opposition rejected the offer, leading to a breakdown in talks.

Despite constant ruckus and slogan-shouting that derailed Question Hour, the government passed several key bills. These included the proposal to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' and multiple amendment bills. Most, however, were passed with little to no debate. (ANI)