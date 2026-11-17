A tragic building collapse in Delhi's Shahdara claimed two lives, including a three-year-old child, and injured four others. CM Rekha Gupta expressed grief and directed officials to ensure medical care and assistance.

One person died after a tragic building collapsed in Shahdara area of Delhi. Another person, a three-year-old child was killed in incident while four others were injured. A few people were trapped under the debris after the old building fell down in Jwala Nagar area. The incident caused panic in the locality and Delhi Police, firemen, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and emergency services rushed to the scene. Rescue work was started to pull out people trapped.

Delhi Building Collapse: Old Building Falls Down in Jwala Nagar

A police official said that incident happened in Gali Number 6 in Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar Police Station in Shahdara area. The incident happened around 10 AM.

Vivek Vihar police station got a PCR call at around 10.09 AM regarding the incident. Police and other agencies rushed to the place.

Delhi News: Three-Year-Old Child Killed

Six people were rescued from the building. They were sent to Hedgewar Hospital in CAT ambulance. However, two patients were declared dead by doctors.

The two were three-year-old Laddu (Devansh) and Pintu (35). The death of a child shocked the residents of the area.

Shahdara Building Collapse: Four Injured

Four others were injured in the incident. The four are Khushboo (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dilip (Dimpa) (22). They were sent to the hospital.

Police said that all the six were tenants of the building. The building is owned by Surendra Singh. Authorities are looking for reasons behind the incident.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Grief

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta took to social media platform X and showed her sadness. She said she was sorry for the families of the deceased and hoped they will be strong. She also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“I have asked concerned officials to provide proper medical treatment to injured and all possible help to the families. I AM closely monitoring the situation and Delhi Government is with them,” she said.

Delhi Building Collapse: Investigation Going On

Police and concerned authorities are investigating the incident. Officials are looking for reasons why the old building collapsed. Further action will be taken after the investigation.