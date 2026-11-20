Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets newly appointed leaders of seven language academies, including Hindi, Punjabi and Sanskrit, to promote linguistic diversity, preserve cultural heritage and connect younger generations with their roots.

Delhi has welcomed new vice chairpersons and members to several language academies. Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, wished them success within their new roles and urged them to encourage the diverse languages of the capital.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, and other prominent community members. Rekha Gupta explained that Delhi is a very diverse place in terms of culture, with people coming from various parts of the country to bring with them many different languages and literature. It is very important to continue to protect this diverse culture.

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New Leadership

The following 7 academies were involved in the meeting:

Hindi

Sanskrit

Punjabi

Maithili and Bhojpuri

Garhwali

Kumaoni

Jaunsari

Each of these academies encourages the appreciation of local languages, through literature and culture. With new vice chairpersons and members being appointed, these academies are expected to make further contributions to the literature and culture of Delhi.

The chief minister expressed her congratulations to the new appointees. The new representatives were encouraged to be committed in their roles in order to create a more diverse literary culture in Delhi and give more representation to these languages and their cultures.

Development and Heritage

Rekha Gupta explained that this decision follows the vision of 'Development and Heritage' held by prime minister, Narendra Modi. As well as progressing developments and structures within Delhi, the government wants to preserve the culture.

As well as wanting to preserve languages within Delhi, it is important to ensure they remain relevant to young people. Within the city there are many people who have strong ties with specific languages. In Delhi you will find people with strong ties with Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Maithili, Bhojpuri, and regional languages from Uttarakhand (Garhwali, Kumaoni & Jaunsari).

The literature, folk music, stories, and culture within these communities contribute to a diverse culture in Delhi meaning that having these Language Academies is very significant.

Encouraging Young People to Connect with their Native Language

This initiative encourages young people to connect with their native languages. Through changing lifestyles and social environments, language academies can help connect younger people with traditional literature.

By creating spaces for writers, poets, people of importance in literature, and people passionate about languages, these academies can encourage engagement with culture and increase the audience of regional languages.

Meeting Attended by Prominent Community Members

The meeting with the new appointees was attended by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra amongst other prominent community members. The meeting aimed to encourage the new leadership team to strengthen the multicultural nature of Delhi with rich literary and cultural activity.