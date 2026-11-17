Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal Leaves Eight Dead

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of life in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine nearly 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the deaths in a road accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is deeply saddening. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, he said that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh towards Joshimath when the accident occurred near Gular Ghati. "A very tragic accident occurred this morning. A bus heading towards Joshimath from Rishikesh met with an accident near Gular Ghati; there are reports of casualties... I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God to grant them a place at His feet. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," Dhami said.

He said all the injured had been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and other medical facilities, and assured that the government would provide all possible assistance. "All the injured have been brought to AIIMS in Rishikesh and other medical facilities... Everyone is working on this, and we will provide all possible assistance. This accident is extremely unfortunate, and I have ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident," Dhami added.

Garhwal Range IG Rajiv Swaroop said police team immediately reached the spot and launched rescue operations. " A tragic incident occurred this morning. A bus—part of the 'Vishwanath Sewa' service—was en route to Joshimath when it met with an accident near Gular. Upon receiving the information, our police team immediately reached the site and commenced rescue operations. Tragically, 9 people have died, and 25 others—who sustained injuries—were immediately transported for medical treatment. The District Superintendent of Police and I have visited the site and spoken with the injured; their condition is currently stable," he said.

He further said that a helpline desk had been established to provide information and that a dedicated officer had been assigned to oversee the situation and coordinate assistance. "A helpline desk has been set up to provide information, and our police personnel, along with hospital staff, are ensuring that the injured receive appropriate medical care... We have also assigned a dedicated officer—at the Circle Officer (CO) rank—to oversee the situation and assist with all further necessary actions... A thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

Meanwhile, an injured passenger who survived the bus accident said the driver was driving at high speed and that passengers had asked him two to three times to slow down before the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge. Recounting the incident, the injured passenger, identified as Pankaj, said, "The driver was driving at a high speed. I had even asked the driver to slow down. I took a nap, and then I don't know what happened... The passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed..."

During the operation, SDRF personnel rescued 26 injured passengers from the bus. They were carried on stretchers across difficult terrain to the road, from where they were shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Eight people lost their lives in the accident. The bodies of the deceased were also recovered from the bus and brought to the road before being sent to the hospital.