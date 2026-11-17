Kolkata Police arrested 67-year-old Sagar Ghosh for allegedly strangling his 85-year-old mother, Umarani Ghosh, in Haridevpur citing financial stress and caregiving strain. Keep scrolling to find out more.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, Kolkata Police arrested a former engineer of age 67 after he allegedly strangled his 85-year-old mother to death inside their South Kolkata home in Haridevpur, as per the report. He committed the crime, picked up his phone, and dialled the emergency helpline to confess. Panic and disbelief hit the quiet residential neighbourhood soon after.

Hafiz Mohammad Ishak Road saw officers rush in following the chilling emergency call. The accused, Sagar Ghosh dialled the Lalbazar 100 control room moments after the fatal attack on his mother. He asked dispatchers to send officers immediately and arrest him without delay.

Emergency Response and Discovery at the Scene

Receiving the confession, emergency dispatchers immediately alerted local patrols. Haridevpur police officers sprinted to the address within minutes of the call.

Ghosh offered no resistance or reportedly showed no remorse, when law enforcement stepped inside. Deep inside the house, officers discovered the 85-year-old woman lying motionless in her bedroom. They pronounced her dead on the spot.

Caregiving Strain and Financial Distress

During the alleged shocking confession. Ghosh confessed he killed his mother, Umarani Ghosh, because relentless caregiving drove him over the edge. The 85-year-old victim had suffered from chronic, age-related ailments for years, leaving her son solely responsible for her full-time care.

Post the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the former engineer was left without a steady job ever since. Managing his mother's medical ailments every single day completely wiped out their remaining financial resources and also allegedly drained him mentally and financially.

Neighbours told police the family kept strictly to themselves and lived quietly. But behind closed doors, mounting medical bills clashed with severe joblessness over recent months. Pressure boiled over.

Police Investigation and Post-Mortem Proceedings

113/A Hafiz Mohammad Ishak Road turned into a crime scene within hours. Cops cordoned off the house, preserved forensic evidence, and sent the body for a forensic post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause and time of death.

Forensic teams combed the bedroom where officers found Umarani. Their physical findings, along with incoming post-mortem data, will back up the confession Ghosh gave during initial interrogation.

Legal Action and Court Appearance

Haridevpur police formally charged Sagar Ghosh with murder based on scene evidence and his helpline confession. Investigators are now finalising the paperwork to map the complete timeline of the fatal attack.

Will the court grant full police custody? Law enforcement officials will push for it when they produce Ghosh before a local Kolkata court, seeking detailed interrogation to wrap up the murder investigation.