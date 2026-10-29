Delhi Winter Action Plan 2026 begins November 1. Find out what reported construction restrictions mean for home painting, minor repairs, demolition work and renovation plans during winter.

Delhi is preparing for another challenging winter as air pollution is expected to become a major concern. With the Winter Action Plan scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2026, restrictions on dust-generating construction and demolition activities have raised questions among residents. One common concern is whether people can still paint their homes or undertake minor repairs during the restricted period.

For homeowners planning renovation work, understanding the difference between routine indoor painting and construction activities that generate dust is essential. However, residents should verify the latest official orders before starting work, as restrictions may vary depending on the nature of the activity and the applicable guidelines.

Can You Paint Your House From November 1?

According to the information available, ordinary indoor wall painting is not directly prohibited under the stated restrictions. However, activities involving demolition, dust-generating repairs or other restricted construction work may attract enforcement action.

This means routine painting inside a home should not automatically be treated in the same way as demolition or major construction. Residents planning renovation work should nevertheless check the latest directions issued by the Delhi government and relevant pollution-control authorities.

If painting involves removing plaster, breaking walls or carrying out extensive repairs that generate dust, it is particularly important to confirm whether the work falls under the restrictions.

Delhi Construction Ban: Important Dates to Know

The reported restrictions outline different periods for controlling dust pollution during the winter months.

November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027: Restrictions are reported to cover dust-generating demolition and external civil construction activities.

December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027: A broader ban is reported to cover all types of construction and demolition work, subject to applicable provisions and exemptions for essential government projects.

These measures aim to reduce dust from construction sites, roadwork and other activities that can worsen air quality during winter.

Homeowners should distinguish between routine indoor painting and work involving structural changes, demolition or substantial repairs before scheduling renovation projects.

AI Cameras to Monitor Construction Sites

The Delhi government's Winter Action Plan also includes the proposed use of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras to monitor construction sites and strengthen compliance with pollution-control measures.

Under the plan led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the winter pollution-control programme is scheduled to run from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The monitoring measures are intended to improve oversight of construction activities and help authorities identify potential violations.

What Should Delhi Residents Do Before Starting Repairs?

Residents planning to paint their homes or undertake renovation work should consult the latest official notifications before beginning. This is particularly important for plaster removal, wall demolition, extensive repairs and outdoor civil work.

Rather than relying on social media claims or unverified reports, homeowners should confirm the rules with the relevant authorities. Checking the exact scope of restrictions can help prevent confusion and avoid potential violations during Delhi's winter pollution-control period.