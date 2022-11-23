Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: Why Aaftab's 'confession' is not admissible in court

    Though Aaftab confessed to the Shraddha's murder and disposal of the body, it will not count as evidence. Aaftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, and they claim he confessed to the horrifying murder.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and dismembering her body, has not yet confessed to killing his girlfriend in the court of law, his lawyer said. This contradicts with the police's claim that Poonawala has admitted to murdering Walker and disposing of her body parts in various places across Delhi.

    Aaftab, who was represented in court by Defense Counsel Abinash Kumar, claimed that his acts were "not deliberate" when his police remand was prolonged by four days. According to the accused, he killed his partner in a "heat of the moment."

    Given that statements made in court during a hearing rather than a trial are not considered evidence, Aaftab's remarks may not be regarded as a confession. An accused person is protected against self-incrimination under the criminal procedure. Poonawala's initial confession was not made before a magistrate, which is needed to make it acceptable as evidence.

    Although Aaftab admitted to the police that he killed Shraddha on May 18, the lack of a body forces the police to prove that Shraddha was dead after May 18. According to NDTV, cops are contacting her close friends and acquaintances to see whether she contacted anybody after May 18.

    Furthermore, despite Aaftab's claim, it has not yet been proven that the human remains found belong to Shraddha. The remains' DNA samples are being compared to those of Shraddha's father and brother by the authorities. Within a week, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory should have its report.

    The murder weapon has yet to be located by the authorities and may not even be there, according to Aaftab, who alleges that Shraddha was strangled during a "fit of fury."

    Aaftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, and they claim he confessed to the horrifying murder. On May 18, two days after relocating to a new residence in south Delhi, Aaftab is accused of killing Shraddha. He purchased a 300-liter refrigerator the next day to preserve her body parts, and according to sources, he continued to stare daily at her severed head. Every day, shocking information about the crime that Aaftab allegedly told the police has been making headlines.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
