Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two wanted criminals, Aatif and Ismail, following a brief shootout. They were allegedly involved in the murder of a man in Northeast Delhi on June 15, a crime stemming from an old gang rivalry.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two wanted criminals allegedly involved in the murder of a man in Northeast Delhi following a brief exchange of fire during an operation, officials said.

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Delhi Gang Rivalry Murder

According to Delhi Police, a man identified as Rashid was shot dead on June 15 in the area of Dayalpur Police Station due to an old gang rivalry between the Anwar Thakur-Harun gang and the Naseem gang.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch identified and tracked two wanted accused, Aatif and Ismail, both residents of Northeast Delhi and allegedly associated with the Anwar Thakur gang. The two were wanted in connection with the murder case.

Police Operation and Arrest

Acting on specific inputs, a police team laid a trap on the Usmanpur (3rd Pusta) to Wazirabad road. At around 11.05 pm on Wednesday, the suspects were intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle.

Delhi Police said that the accused opened fire at the police team, following which the personnel retaliated in self-defence. Both accused were subsequently overpowered and arrested.

Police recovered two .32 bore pistols, live and empty cartridges, and a stolen scooty during the operation. The motorcycle being used by the accused was also found to be stolen.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation into the case is underway, Delhi Police said.

Victim's Father Demands Justice

Earlier, the father of the deceased demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators. He told ANI, "The shooters came on a scooty, and two of them shot my son. Those who shot my son should either be killed in an encounter or hanged."

Separate Incident in Moradabad

In a separate incident, one person was killed, and another injured after firing broke out between two groups over a dispute related to cow dung in the Kundarki area of Moradabad district, police said on Sunday.

Police officials visited the spot and have directed that a case be registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased. Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police, Satpal Antil, said that necessary legal action is being taken. (ANI)