Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to open February 12; what you must know

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023. The Expressway is predicted to cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur's travel time in half, to around two hours. Currently, the 250 km journey from Jaipur to Delhi through Gurgaon takes about 4-5 hours.

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 km. The new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's first section runs from Sohna (Haryana) to Dausa (Rajasthan). With a length of around 1,390 kilometres, the Delhi-Mumbai Highway would be the longest motorway in India and cut the distance between Delhi and Mumbai's two major cities in half, from 24 to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore.

Also Read | Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam; Read full story here

It would be easier to access economic centres like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat thanks to the eight-lane highway that runs across six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna segment of the corridor, the highway will link the urban areas of Delhi, as well as Jewar Airport via a spur in Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru Port via a spur in Mumbai.

Also read: Govt orders private TV channels to air 30-minute public service content from March 1

The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate the unrestricted movement of wildlife. The DME will have three animals and five overpasses with a combined length of seven km dedicated to unencumbered wildlife movement.

It is being constructed as part of the first phase of the "Bharatmala Pariyojana" and is anticipated to be finished by March 2023. The eight-lane highway, which spans Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat and is extendable to 12 lanes, is anticipated to cut the travel time from the nation's capital to the nation's financial centre in half, from almost 24 hours to 12 hours.

Also read: Italian female flyer onboard Abu Dhabi-Mumbai arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight