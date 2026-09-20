Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has urged CM Mohan Charan Majhi to convene a special Assembly session. He wants a unanimous resolution passed to repeal the new MMDR Amendment, which he alleges will cause huge financial losses to the state.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging him to call a special session of the state Assembly and pass a unanimous resolution seeking repeal of the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment.

In his letter, Patnaik said the amendment effectively takes away Odisha's constitutional right to levy taxes on its mineral wealth and mineral-bearing lands, and alleged that the move could cause significant financial losses to the state. “This is in continuation of my earlier letter regarding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) amendment passed in the Parliament recently,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik Cites 'Moral Responsibility'

He urged Majhi, as the Leader of the House, to convene a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking repeal of the amendment. “Now as a consequence of the MMDR Amendment, Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces an erosion of its constitutional rights. It is your moral responsibility, as the Leader of the House, to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment,” Patnaik said.

“This would reaffirm the constitutional rights of the State that were upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and go a long way towards protecting the interests of Odisha,” he added. Patnaik said the BJD would support the government on issues concerning the rights of Odisha and the future of its youth. “The BJD will always stand with you in matters relating to the rights of Odisha and the future of our youth. Let us come together to pass this resolution in the interest of our motherland, Odisha, and demand that the Central Government reverse its decision to take away the State's constitutional rights,” he said.

Recalls Legal Battle, Supreme Court Victory

He recalled the legal battle fought by the BJD government to protect Odisha's right to impose taxes on mineral wealth and mineral-bearing lands, and said the state government under Majhi had also placed its position before the Supreme Court. “The constitutional right of the states to impose tax on mineral wealth and mineral bearing lands was challenged in the courts by the mining companies. Our BJD Government fought for many years in the High Court and Supreme Court to protect this constitutional right of Odisha. Following that, your Government also fought before the Supreme Court against the mining companies,” he said.

Patnaik said the Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered by a nine-Judge Constitution Bench, upheld Odisha's stand against the claims of mining companies. “Because of these sustained efforts, Odisha ultimately secured justice. Hon'ble Supreme Court, in its judgment delivered by a nine-Judge Constitution Bench, upheld the stand taken by Odisha against the claims of the mining companies,” he said.

According to Patnaik, the judgment had opened the way for recovery of crores of rupees in past dues and a minimum recurring revenue of nearly Rs 12,000 crore every year for Odisha. “For Odisha, this judgment opened the way for recovery of crores of rupees in past dues and a minimum recurring revenue of nearly ₹12,000 crore every year. This revenue has profound financial implications for Odisha's development and for securing a better future for our youth,” he said.

Amendment Strips Odisha of Rights, Alleges Patnaik

Patnaik alleged that the MMDR Amendment passed by Parliament would strip Odisha of its constitutional right to levy taxes on its mineral wealth. “After all this, to the utter shock of the nation, the MMDR Amendment was passed by the Parliament. This Amendment effectively strips Odisha of its constitutional right to levy taxes on its mineral wealth. 20 BJP MPs supported this amendment against the people of Odisha. This is what the mine owners wanted and had been fighting for,” he said.

Centre's Stance on the Amendment

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of Parliament on August 13, aims to bring greater certainty and stability to India's major minerals sector by creating a more predictable fiscal regime and encouraging investment in domestic mining, the Ministry of Mines said.

The Ministry said the amendment does not take away any rights of states over land and minerals or their power to levy taxes on minerals, the ministry said. Around 90 per cent of the taxes and statutory payments from mining currently accrue to states, and this arrangement will continue under the amended framework.

The amendment will also not affect states' powers to regulate and tax minor minerals. Several state leaders have urged the government to reconsider these amendments, including Jharkhand Chief Minsiter Hemant Soren, Keralam CM VD Satheesan. (ANI)