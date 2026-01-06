Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh praised PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. Simultaneously, the BJP accused AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of lying about an order for teachers to count stray dogs, leading to protests and a committee probe.

Minister Moves Vote of Thanks, Praises Govt

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh moved the Vote of Thanks on the address of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. As per an official release, Ravinder Indraj Singh expressed gratitude on behalf of the government. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting historic initiatives towards a Developed Delhi and 'Antyodaya'.

Singh stated that the government's development across sectors has rattled the opposition, leading to disruptions in the House and thanked Lieutenant Governor Saxena for presenting the government's achievements and guidance. The official release also mentioned that the minister highlighted new benchmarks in education, infrastructure, health, women's welfare and other areas, saying the Delhi government is realising the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Mahatma Gandhi, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Singh also thanked Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta for the opportunity to present his views.

Row Erupts Over Alleged Stray Dog Count Order

Speaker Refers Allegations to Committee

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday referred allegations regarding a stray dog count order to the Department-Related Standing Committee on Education for detailed examination. The BJP had accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, of spreading falsehoods about the order.

The matter surfaced in the Assembly after BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar filed a complaint with the Speaker against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Sanjeev Jha, and other party leaders, accusing them of spreading falsehoods.

"I have received a complaint from Ajay Mahawar, Member, wherein he has stated that the Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, Sanjeev Jha, MLA and other leaders are, through newspaper media, making allegations against the Delhi Government that government school teachers in Delhi have been instructed to conduct a count of stray dogs," the speaker stated.

He further reiterated the Delhi Government's repeated denials over the issuance of the order, adding that the matter has been referred to the committee for examination. "The Delhi Government has repeatedly denied that any such order has been issued by it. Taking cognisance of the matter, I am referring the entire issue to the Department Related Standing Committee on Education for detailed examination. The said Committee shall examine the matter and submit its report to the House at the earliest," he noted.

BJP Protests Against AAP, Demands Apology

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Delhi MLAs staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly premises against AAP National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him and his party of spreading falsehoods about an alleged order related to stray dogs. The BJP leaders alleged that the AAP misled the public by claiming that an order had been issued regarding the deployment of Delhi government teachers to count stray dogs.

The protestors demanded a public apology from Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leadership, terming the allegations "baseless" and "irresponsible." Speaking to ANI at the protest site, BJP MLA Harish Khurana accused Kejriwal and the AAP of "lying" and said they should be "ashamed" of misleading the people. He said the BJP had raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded that the AAP apologise to the citizens of Delhi, teachers and the entire country. "Kejriwal and the AAP gang lied; they claimed that we had passed an order regarding dogs. They should be ashamed. Today, we demanded in the Assembly that they apologise for this. We demand that they apologise to Delhi, to the teachers, and to the entire country," Khurana stated.

Kejriwal's Social Media Post Sparks Uproar

The uproar comes as Arvind Kejriwal, on December 30, condemned the BJP-led state government for allegedly asking all educational institutions, schools, and stadiums to nominate Nodal Officers for stray-dog matters and to report on them. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead?" (ANI)