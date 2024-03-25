Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP chief JP Nadda's wife's car stolen in New Delhi, complaint filed: Report

    Mallika Nadda's car, a Toyota Fortuner, was taken to a service centre in New Delhi's Govindpuri, following which it was stolen. The Fortuner bears a Himachal Pradesh registration number.
     

    BJP chief JP Nadda's wife's car stolen in New Delhi, complaint filed: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    The car belonging to the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi according to reports. The incident occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 p.m., according to sources.

    According to reports, the car's driver, Joginder, had driven the Toyota Fortuner to Govindpuri after fixing it and had stopped at his home for dinner. It was during this time that the car was stolen. After reviewing CCTV video, officials found that the stolen automobile was heading towards Gurugram. However, despite attempts, the car has yet to be located, according to reports.

    The stolen Fortuner has the registration number from Himachal Pradesh and the police is investigating the case further to locate and retrieve the stolen car. The stolen car, a white Fortuner with Himachal Pradesh registration number HP-03-D-****, has prompted the filing of an FIR based on the driver Joginder's complaint. Meanwhile, the police said that they had launched an operation to locate the car. 

    BJP releases 5th list of candidates

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released fifth candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Big names like VK Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Varun Gandhi were dropped from BJP candidate list 2024. Whereas, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil were fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and UP’s Meerut respectively. 

    Other than these names, BJP 5th candidate list 2024 included Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan , who will contest from Sambalpur, party spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri. Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Jharkhand’s Dumka.

     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action anr

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action

    Nagpur Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested AJR

    Nagpur: Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested

    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam rkn

    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will N.K. Premachandran hit a hat-trick in Kollam? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will N.K. Premachandran hit a hat-trick in Kollam?

    'It is like a homecoming for me...' says Gangavathi MLA G Janardhan Reddy as he rejoins BJP in Bengaluru vkp

    'It is like homecoming for me...' says Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy as he rejoins BJP in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action anr

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action

    Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail in snake venom case RBA

    'Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail

    Nagpur Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested AJR

    Nagpur: Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested

    North Korea says Japan PM Fumio Kishida has requested summit with Kim Jong Un snt

    North Korea says Japan PM Fumio Kishida has requested summit with Kim Jong Un

    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam rkn

    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon