BJP chief JP Nadda's wife's car stolen in New Delhi, complaint filed: Report

Mallika Nadda's car, a Toyota Fortuner, was taken to a service centre in New Delhi's Govindpuri, following which it was stolen. The Fortuner bears a Himachal Pradesh registration number.

The car belonging to the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi according to reports. The incident occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 p.m., according to sources.

According to reports, the car's driver, Joginder, had driven the Toyota Fortuner to Govindpuri after fixing it and had stopped at his home for dinner. It was during this time that the car was stolen. After reviewing CCTV video, officials found that the stolen automobile was heading towards Gurugram. However, despite attempts, the car has yet to be located, according to reports.

The stolen Fortuner has the registration number from Himachal Pradesh and the police is investigating the case further to locate and retrieve the stolen car. The stolen car, a white Fortuner with Himachal Pradesh registration number HP-03-D-****, has prompted the filing of an FIR based on the driver Joginder's complaint. Meanwhile, the police said that they had launched an operation to locate the car.

BJP releases 5th list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released fifth candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Big names like VK Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Varun Gandhi were dropped from BJP candidate list 2024. Whereas, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil were fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and UP’s Meerut respectively.

Other than these names, BJP 5th candidate list 2024 included Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan , who will contest from Sambalpur, party spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri. Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Jharkhand’s Dumka.