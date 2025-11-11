132 nominations, including 74 women, were filed for 12 Delhi MCD by-election seats. Polling is on Nov 30. BJP, Congress, and AAP have announced their candidates, with BJP's Rekha Gupta stating the party's goal is to win all 12 seats.

MCD Bypoll Nominations and Schedule

A total of 132 nominations were submitted for the 12 seats of the Delhi MCD by-elections on Monday. Among these nominations, 59 were male and 74 were female candidates. Women candidates have submitted their nominations from notable areas, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash. The last date of filing of nominations was November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.

BJP Aims for Clean Sweep

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must win all 12 seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, asserting that the party's focus is on resolving the capital's long-pending civic issues. The CM said the BJP aims to build a "developed, clean and green Delhi," adding that, unlike previous governments that engaged in politics, her administration is committed to transforming every ward into a model of development. Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "...We will contest on 12 seats while doing work. The condition in which Delhi has been for all these years, the difficulties it has faced - the time has come to resolve all its issues. So, it is essential for the BJP to win these 12 seats. Our goal is to have a developed and clean Delhi, green Delhi. We want to do this together. Earlier govts only did politics...We want every ward in Delhi to be beautiful and developed."

Party-wise Candidate Lists

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced their candidates for Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections.

BJP Candidates

Eight of the BJP's candidates are women. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan. Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

Congress Candidates

In the Congress's candidate list, five are women. Congress' Mukesh will contest from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh-B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar-A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

AAP Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates for the bypolls. The AAP's candidates are Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B. Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan. (ANI)