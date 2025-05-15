Delhi Mayor and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday inspected Okhla landfill site, where, noting its condition, he compared landfill to Pakistan saying, "they spread terrorism, and it spreads filth."

Delhi Mayor and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday inspected Okhla landfill site, where, noting its condition, he compared landfill to Pakistan saying, "they spread terrorism, and it spreads filth." The Delhi Mayor also assured people that the government will soon remove the landfill and work on the beautification of the area.

"We conducted a joint inspection today... We had promised cleanliness to the people of Delhi... Soon this landfill will be removed... These landfill sites are like Pakistan. They spread terrorism, and it spreads filth. These landfills and their pungent smells have made life in adjacent residential areas a pain. Soon, this area will be beautified, and a park will be built once the landfill is removed," Raja Iqbal Singh said.



Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was accompanied by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Speaking on the situation of landfills in the country, Sirsa stated that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta was working on it and assured that by October 2025, 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage would be removed.

"Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi's vision; which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that, this mountain will almost disappear," Sirsa told ANI.

He further stated that the target was to eliminate all mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028.

"Our target is to eliminate all the mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028. After that, these landfills will only remain in photos..." he further added.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who was also on the visit said that landfills were the biggest issue in the South Delhi constituency.

"This was the biggest problem in my Lok Sabha constituency (South Delhi). I am happy to know that the Municipal Corporation officials told Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi Mayor that before 2026, this landfill will be eliminated and this area will be developed as a green area. This is the dream of PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta..." Bidhuri told ANI.