Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated mountaineers from NIM for their successful expeditions. He also inaugurated a gaushala in Khatima, part of a statewide initiative to shelter over 2000 stray cattle and assist farmers.

CM Dhami Felicitates Mountaineers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged off four successful mountaineering expeditions conducted by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi, at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Dehradun. The expeditions included a joint Mount Aconcagua expedition carried out in collaboration with the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam. Congratulating the mountaineers on the successful completion of their expeditions, CM Dhami appreciated their courage, discipline, technical expertise and team spirit displayed during challenging high-altitude conditions. He said that the achievements of the mountaineers would inspire the youth of Uttarakhand and across the country to take up adventure activities.

Gaushala Inaugurated to Tackle Stray Cattle Menace

Furthermore, CM Dhami also inaugurated the newly constructed gaushala at Haldi Farm in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar. Addressing the gathering, he added, "Today’s event is not merely the formal inauguration of a 'gaushala', where a shelter is built, opened, and we all gather and leave, but rather a symbol of our resolve to provide a safe and dignified home for all the destitute cattle that have no one to look after them and are currently roaming the streets. That initiative begins here today. I am aware that for some time now, our farmer brothers and sisters have been deeply troubled by these stray cattle roaming freely... If a fence weakened even slightly, the crops would be wiped out... Above all, the animals themselves were unsafe... However, I am fully confident that the opening of this magnificent gaushala will bring great relief to our farmers and residents regarding this issue..."

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "A shelter has been established here for more than 2000 destitute cattle. This initiative will expand further; we are constructing similar 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) at over 60 locations across the state to address the issue of stray cattle roaming the streets-a situation that poses risks to the animals themselves and causes significant trouble for farmers and the general public, including the destruction of crops." He added, "Therefore, they deserve a dignified place to stay, along with proper arrangements for fodder and other necessities. We have put all the required systems in place and have also called upon voluntary organisations to step forward and contribute to this cause. The completion of this 'gaushala' marks significant progress in our efforts, and I hope that, with everyone's cooperation, our work will continue to advance in the same manner." (ANI)