A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Narela area on Sunday morning. Fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. A fire official confirmed no casualties, but noted the fire had spread to the second and third floors of the 250-metre factory.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Narela area on Sunday morning. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot after receiving the information.

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No Casualties Reported

During the incident, a fire officer informed us that the fire had spread to the second and third floors. "A fire call was received at 9.17-9.18 am. There are no casualties. The factory is spread across 250 metres. Fire had spread on the second and third floors. They had stored things even on the staircase from the basement to the terrace. So, it is difficult to even use the staircase. We will wind this up in another half an hour," fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)