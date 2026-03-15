Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man, Abhishek Tiwari, for strangling a woman in a hotel room after she allegedly pressured him for marriage. Separately, police also arrested an Uber driver for allegedly molesting and intimidating a woman.

Man Arrested for Strangling Woman to Death in Delhi Hotel

The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly strangling a woman to death in a hotel room, officials said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abhishek Tiwari, confessed during interrogation to meeting the victim through a common friend two years ago, after which the two became close. According to police, Tiwari alleged that the woman had been pressuring him to marry her, a commitment he wished to avoid and subsequently allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her. Police stated that the accused called the victim to a hotel room and allegedly strangled her to death after having sex with her in the room. He subsequently fled the spot.

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A Delhi Police official added that the accused was produced before a local court, where police will seek his custody remand for further investigation into the incident. Further details awaited.

Uber Driver Held for Molesting, Intimidating Woman

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly molesting and criminally intimidating a woman. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal informed that a team from the KNK Marg Police Station in Delhi's Rohini, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Pramod Anand and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Prashant Vihar) Ramphool Meena, arrested the accused, who works as an Uber driver. The accused has been identified as Sachin Choudhary (34), resident of Badli village in Delhi. He is a 10th pass. He has been involved in a case of dowry death, the officials said.

The officials said that when the bike reached near the Sector-13 Dividing Road, KNK Marg, the rider allegedly started misbehaving with her by touching her inappropriately. When she resisted, the accused threatened her not to raise any alarm. Thereafter, he dropped the victim near FU Block, Pitampura, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal said, "In view of the sensitivity of the matter and in order to nab the accused person, a team led by Insp Pramod Anand, SHO/P.S. KNK Marg, comprising SI Saurabh Malik, W/SI Rinki and HC Sunil was constituted and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the details of the alleged Uber bike were collected, and the accused, aged about 34 years, was traced."

"Thereafter, raids were conducted, and the accused was apprehended from his house. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the incident. Accordingly, he was arrested, and the said motorcycle was also taken into police possession. The accused has been sent to 14 days Judicial Custody by the court. Further investigation of the case is in progress," he added. (ANI)