A man named Rashid was shot dead in the Dayalpur area of Nehru Vihar, east Delhi, by three assailants on Monday evening. He was declared brought dead at a hospital. Police are investigating and have deployed teams to arrest the accused.

A man was shot dead in the Dayalpur area of Nehru Vihar in east Delhi after three assailants opened fire at him, police officials said.

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According to the police, the incident took place on Monday at around 6:10 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid, son of Hazi Yunus. After being shot, the victim was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors.

The forensic team gathered the evidence from the scene of the crime.

A case under the relevant section is being registered at the Dayalpur Police Station.

Police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused involved in the crime.

The police teams have uncovered substantial leads in the case.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Father Demands Capital Punishment

The father of the deceased demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators. He told ANI, "The shooters came on a scooty, and two of them shot my son. Those who shot my son should either be killed in an encounter or hanged."

Investigation in the case is in progress, and further details are awaited.

Separate Incident In Moradabad

Earlier in a separate incident, one person was killed, and another injured after firing broke out between two groups over a dispute related to cow dung in the Kundarki area of Moradabad district, police said on Sunday.

Police officials visited the spot and have directed that a case be registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police, Satpal Antil, said that necessary legal action is being taken. (ANI)