A man allegedly killed his mother, sister and younger brother due to financial distress and later walked into Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Police Station to confess to the crime, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Yashveer Singh (25), a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, arrived at the police station at around 5 pm and informed that he had allegedly murdered his family members owing to severe financial problems.

"Today at about 1700 hrs, an incident was reported wherein a person, namely Yashveer Singh, aged about 25 years, resident of Mangal Bazar area, arrived at Police Station Laxmi Nagar and informed the police that due to financial problems, he had allegedly killed his family members. He disclosed that the deceased are his mother, Kavita (46 years), sister Meghana (24 years), and brother Mukul (14 years)," the Delhi Police said.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased were found inside the house. They said the accused had allegedly given a poisonous substance to his family members around 2 pm and later strangled them.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said the accused had confessed to strangulating his family members after administering a poisonous substance.

"A man named Yashveer, 26, came to PS Laxmi Nagar and confessed that he had strangulated his family members. Police found three bodies upon verification. It has been found that he was under financial stress and was mentally disturbed. He gave a poisonous substance to his family members around 2 pm and later strangulated them," DCP Abhishek Dhania said

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)