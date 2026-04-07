Delhi Police arrested a man for the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in the Aman Vihar area. The accused, charged under the POCSO Act, allegedly lured the minor to his home. In a separate case, a man was held for a fatal stabbing.

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in the Aman Vihar area of the national capital, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

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According to police officials, the accused allegedly lured the minor to his residence on the pretext of repairing a speaker before committing the crime.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Criminal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012, mandates punishment for "Sexual Assault," defined under Section 7 as non-penetrative physical contact with sexual intent. Offenders face rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 3 years, extendable up to 5 years, along with a fine. This section specifically targets sexual touching without penetration.

The accused has since been taken into custody, police said.

In an official statement, Delhi Police appealed to citizens to maintain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands under any circumstances. "All citizens are requested not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances and immediately inform the police about any such criminal so that strict legal action can be taken against him," the police said.

Teenager Arrested for Stabbing Death in Azadpur Mandi

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged stabbing of a vegetable transporter to death near Azadpur Mandi, Delhi police said.

Police added that the accused, a resident of a village in Delhi, was caught at the spot by a police team from PP Badhola, PS Mahendra Park.

Officers recovered the vegetable knife used in the crime from his possession, as per police, adding that he has no prior criminal record.

More details are awaited in this case. (ANI)