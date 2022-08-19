Excise policy case: CBI raids at 10 locations, including Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's house

The Friday morning raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation prompted Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to claim political vendetta.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out raids in over 10 locations in the national capital, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the excise policy case.

The raids prompted the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia to claim political vendetta.

Soon after the CBI arrived at his doorstep, Sisodia said: "CBI has come. They are welcome. We are extremely honest and are making the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number one."

Kejriwal took to Twitter to say, 'The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture was printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper, the New York Times, on that very day, the Centre sent the CBI to Manish's residence.'

'We welcome the CBI. We will cooperate fully. There have been many tests and raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. Even today, nothing will come out,' he added.

Claiming that attempts were being made to derail the education and health model of Delhi at a time when the whole world was discussing about them, Kejriwal alleged that India has been left behind other countries because whoever has tried to do good work in the last 75 years has been stopped.

What was the excise policy?

The AAP government in Delhi implemented the new excise policy on November 17, 2021, wherein retail licences for 849 liquor vends were issued to private firms. The licenses were for liquor vends across the city, divided into 32 zones. The policy has now been withdrawn.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended the CBI probe into alleged irregularities into the Delhi excise policy's implementation. The LG reasoned that the decision to seek a CBI probe was necessitated due to the serious lapses on the part of the officers concerned in implementing the excise policy. The lapses allegedly include irregularities in finalising the tender and certain vendors being extended post-tender benefits.

The L-G had also approved suspension and major disciplinary action against 11 officials. That included then Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari