Why Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia finds the CBI at his doorstep

The Central Bureau of Investigation raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some others is part of the inquiry on the controversial Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had sought a probe by the CBI after taking serious note of the inquiry report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV).

The DoV report is believed to have brought out evidence of irregularities by the finance and the excise departments, both of which are handled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The DoV inquiry report enumerates deliberate misinterpretation, blatant procedural violations and subversion of basic financial rules of the government to benefit certain licensees.

Sources claimed that corruption and connivance were seen from the stage of formulating the tender to awarding tenders. They also claimed that an earnest money deposit worth Rs 30 crore was unduly returned, and a licence fee worth Rs 144.36 crore was waived off to allow chosen licensees to open additional liquor vends

Sources further claimed, citing the report, that the excise department officers equated the successful tenderer selected for the airport zone to get a no-objection certificate from the authorities to open vends there with unsuccessful bidders to be refunded Rs 30 crore earnest money deposit (EMD).

Through his note in July 2021, sources alleged that the deputy chief minister decided the EMD should be refunded to the H1 bidder who had failed to obtain a no-objection certificate from the airport authority.

The report highlighted that waiver of tendered licence fees of Rs 144.36 crore was allowed by the Excise department officers for closure of retail vends due to Omicron-related issues. The waiver was given even though the tender document provided for no such compensation in the form of a reduction in tendered licence fees.

The DoV report further claimed that modifications were allegedly carried out -- without the Lt Governor's approval -- in the proposed Excise Policy. These included changes to terms and conditions of the licences like revising the super-premium vends' minimum carpet area, net worth criteria for applying for retail zones, delinking retailers from wholesalers and manufacturers, etc. For example, the minimum turnover requirement for the wholesale licence was reportedly reduced from Rs 250 crore to Rs 150 crore per annum.

To note, the Arvind Kejriwal government has now withdrawn the excise policy.

