    Gujarat Exit Polls 2024: Will BJP continue its dominance in the state?

    Gujarat Exit Polls 2024: Gujarat went to polls on May 7 to elect 26 members of Parliament from the state. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP had won 26 seats. The BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, has achieved consecutive victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Check details here.

    Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went to the polls in a single phase to elect 26 members of Parliament for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, has achieved consecutive victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Voting for 26 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 seats in Gujarat was held on May 7.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

    Jan Ki Baat: 
    BJP: 26
    INC: 0

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates

    Key candidates in the Gujarat elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and state BJP chief CR Paatil from Navsari. Other notable contenders are Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot and Mansukhbhai Vasava competing against AAP's Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch.

    Congress is contesting in 24 seats and the AAP has fielded candidates in two seats. Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. BSP has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies, while Samajwadi Party in 1. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Surat is BJP's first victory

    Surat did not have polling this year since on April 23, 2024, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was proclaimed elected to the Lok Sabha seat without facing any opposition. The Election Commission denied the candidature of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, but the other contenders chose to drop out of the race.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won all 26 seats in the state. In the 2014 elections as well, the BJP dominated Gujarat, emerging victorious in all 26 seats.

