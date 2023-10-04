Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Liquor Scam: ED searches AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (WATCH)

    According to sources, the ongoing raid at the Delhi residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh is related to the Delhi Liquor Policy case. However, as of now, no official statement has been released by Sanjay Singh or the Aam Aadmi Party regarding this matter.

    A team of the Enforcement Directorate is at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, reportedly in connection with the liquor scam. This is not the first time that the ED has knocked on Sanjay Singh's doors. In May of this year, ED officials conducted a raid at the residence of Sanjay Singh. During that operation, searches were also carried out at the residences and offices of his associates.

    Sanjay Singh has consistently criticized both the ED and the CBI, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is using these central investigation agencies to intimidate opposition leaders. According to sources, the ongoing raid at the Delhi residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh is related to the Delhi Liquor Policy case. However, as of now, no official statement has been released by Sanjay Singh or the Aam Aadmi Party regarding this matter.

    It's worth noting that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party has vehemently denied any involvement in a scam and maintains that there is an attempt to frame AAP leaders in the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Liquor Policy scandal. The party asserts that no evidence has been found by the investigating agency thus far, echoing similar claims regarding Manish Sisodia's case.

    The ED's raid on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence comes at a time when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea on the same day. The Supreme Court has issued notices to both the CBI and ED regarding this matter.

    A Delhi court granted approval on Tuesday for Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to become witnesses in a money laundering case related to the purported Delhi excise policy scandal.

    Under the direction of Special Judge M K Nagpal, both Magunta and Arora received pardons, contingent upon their full cooperation with the investigation and their willingness to disclose all relevant information they possess to the investigators.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
