Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son; check details

    The Enforcement Directorate had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Officials of Saturday (February 11) said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

    On Friday evening, Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody. It can be seen that this is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

    Also read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    Earlier in the week, the ED arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

    The agency had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

    Also read: Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

    It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year. Till now, the ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

    In the CBI and ED complaints, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Photos Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

    Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

    Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

    Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X

    Lithium deposits found in JK Why is it important for India will it impact EV know all about minerals importance gcw

    Lithium deposits found in J&K: Why is it important for India?

    Recent Stories

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers

    Photos Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father RBA

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

    Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon