Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son; check details

The Enforcement Directorate had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

Officials of Saturday (February 11) said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

On Friday evening, Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody. It can be seen that this is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

Earlier in the week, the ED arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year. Till now, the ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

In the CBI and ED complaints, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused.