Delhi residents can now skip the hassle of browsing liquor shelves and waiting at billing counters, thanks to a new mobile app that allows them to book liquor bottles online and collect them from selected retail outlets.

Delhi residents can now skip the hassle of browsing liquor shelves and waiting at billing counters, thanks to a new mobile app that allows them to book liquor bottles online and collect them from selected retail outlets. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has introduced the facility, officials said on Tuesday.

The app does not offer home delivery, and customers must collect their orders from their chosen liquor store within 48 hours of booking and completing the online payment.

The Delhi Liquor Booking app enables users to explore available brands, select bottle sizes and quantities, and choose a DSIIDC-operated retail outlet for collection. The corporation currently operates 208 liquor stores across the national capital, but the online booking service is available exclusively at these outlets.

Despite the convenience on offer, the service has received a lukewarm response so far, officials said. Any decision to expand the facility will depend on how consumers respond to the initiative.

Who Can Use the App? Check Age, Purchase Limits

The online booking facility is available only to customers aged 25 and above, in line with the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Delhi's excise rules allow an individual to purchase up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer. Once customers select their preferred liquor, place an order and complete the online payment, they receive a QR code.

The code must be scanned at the selected retail outlet to collect the order within the stipulated 48-hour window.

Customers can cancel their bookings before collecting their orders. However, officials clarified that there is no provision for returning liquor once it has been sold or collected.

Why Has Delhi Introduced Online Liquor Booking?

The initiative aims to streamline the liquor-buying process by reducing queues at retail outlets and easing congestion around payment counters. It is also expected to bring greater transparency to pricing and billing, while giving customers the convenience of checking available brands before visiting a store.

DSIIDC is among four government corporations authorised to sell liquor through retail outlets in Delhi. Together, these corporations operate more than 700 liquor vends across the capital.

For now, however, customers can use the online booking facility only at DSIIDC-run stores. Whether the service expands to more outlets will largely depend on consumer demand and the response to the new digital initiative.