Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani has promised to take the company to greater heights, expand its global presence and make emerging technologies accessible to more people in India. Speaking at the company's stock market listing ceremony on Wednesday, he described the occasion as the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of a journey.

The listing followed Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO), which attracted applications worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore from investors. The response, Akash said, exceeded even his own expectations and left the company with a greater responsibility towards its shareholders and customers.

The event was attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash, Isha and Anant, and family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani. The family gathered at the exchange as Jio Platforms began its journey as a publicly listed company.

Bell-ringing ceremony marks the stock market debut of Jio Platforms Limited https://t.co/Hd8ntOzcyK — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Next Gen Leaders from the Ambani Family after Jio Platforms' blockbuster debut on stock exchanges on 28th October 2026 From Left to Right: Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD&CEO, National Stock Exchange, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani, MD, Jio Platforms, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Akash Ambani Says Jio's Listing Is A Starting Point

Addressing the gathering at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Akash said the company would continue building on its work in digital connectivity and technology.

"This is not a finish line. It is a start line," he said, underlining the ambitions the company has for its next phase of growth.

He promised to take Jio to greater heights in terms of growth, excellence and reputation in India and across the world. He also said the company would work to create wealth for investors, drawing a parallel with the record of Reliance Industries over nearly five decades.

Speech by Shri Akash Ambani, Managing Director, Jio Platforms Limited, at the listing ceremony of JPL IPO https://t.co/taWTUU7Zbv — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Akash said the responsibility of the next generation was not simply to preserve the legacy they had inherited. They also had to make Jio bigger, better and more meaningful for India.

The company, which has played a major role in expanding affordable mobile data access, now wants to extend that approach to technologies that could influence how Indians work, communicate and access digital services.

AI, Cloud And Space Connectivity In Jio's Next Phase

Akash outlined an ambitious vision for Jio Platforms' next decade, saying the company wanted to make a wider range of technologies accessible to ordinary people.

"In our next ten (years), we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, cloud, connected devices, connectivity even from space and digital services not yet imagined," he said.

He said Jio had spent its first decade democratising data and would now focus on expanding access to technologies that could create new opportunities.

According to Akash, the real value of technology lies in the opportunities it creates, the barriers it removes and the lives it improves.

He described a future in which Jio Platforms would sit at the centre of a digital society, bringing connectivity, computing and intelligence together in a seamless way.

The vision extends beyond telecommunications to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, connected devices and space-based connectivity. These areas could allow the company to serve customers through a broader range of digital products and services.

Akash also said India was moving beyond its traditional role as a consumer of technology and increasingly becoming a creator of it.

He expressed confidence that Jio Platforms could one day become one of the world's leading technology companies. "We are now ready to take the tricolour global," he said.