In Guangzhou, southern China, one man is turning this unusual idea into a business, offering to argue with people on behalf of customers who struggle with uncomfortable face-to-face disputes.

What if you could pay someone to handle an awkward confrontation for you? In Guangzhou, southern China, one man is offering to argue with people on behalf of customers who struggle with uncomfortable face-to-face disputes.

The man has gone viral after being spotted on the streets carrying a sign advertising his unconventional service. For 188 yuan (approximately Rs 2,681), he promises to take up customers' grievances and argue their cases, with no time limit. From chasing unpaid salaries to demanding refunds for disappointing services, his business aims to help people stand up for themselves without having to face the confrontation personally.

Among the disputes he handles are workplace grievances, particularly cases involving employers who allegedly refuse to pay their workers. Explaining the kind of cases he takes on, he said, “Workplace disputes, like when your boss refuses to pay your wages.”

His services also extend to consumer complaints, including refund demands when customers feel they have not received the quality of service they paid for. For instance, he cited the example of tutoring classes where a child enrols in a course, only for the provider to change the teacher and the quality of instruction to deteriorate.

In such cases, he says he can step in, challenge the provider and argue for a refund and cancellation of the course.

The man's unusual business reportedly covers other grievances too, including disputes over unsatisfactory cosmetic surgery results. His pitch is simple: let him handle the difficult conversations, heated arguments and uncomfortable back-and-forth that many people would rather avoid.

His street-side venture has attracted considerable attention, with passersby stopping to film him as he explains his work. Seemingly unfazed by the growing attention, he readily discusses his services and is often seen flashing a peace sign in front of the cameras.