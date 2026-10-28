Tourists visiting the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar can now experience the magic of a rainforest, complete with artificial rainfall, cascading waterfalls and a thrilling glass skywalk - regardless of the season.

Tourists visiting the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar can now experience the magic of a rainforest, complete with artificial rainfall, cascading waterfalls and a thrilling glass skywalk - regardless of the season.

Spread across 12 acres and developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, the newly opened rainforest attraction promises to recreate the enchanting atmosphere of the monsoon throughout the year. The immersive experience features 20 rain-gun towers that generate artificial rainfall, allowing visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of a rainy forest even during the dry months.

Adding to the attraction’s lush ambience are bubble fountains, cascading waterfalls and trees representing different states of India. The combination of greenery and water features creates a vibrant landscape designed to transport visitors into a rainforest-like setting.

One of the project’s biggest draws is its circular glass skywalk, constructed using 132 panels of 35-mm-thick Korean glass. The elevated walkway offers visitors an exhilarating experience as they stroll above the rainforest landscape and look down through the transparent glass beneath their feet.

Described as the first project of its kind in India, the attraction adds a distinctive new dimension to tourism at the Statue of Unity. By blending artificial rain, lush greenery, cascading water features and an elevated glass walkway, the project aims to offer visitors an immersive experience that brings the magic of the monsoon alive throughout the year.