Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected the start of Khan Market's Middle Lane Redevelopment Project, aimed at upgrading the hub into a 'Citizen Centre' with modern amenities and smart solutions.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday inspected the inception of the highly anticipated Middle Lane Redevelopment Project at the iconic Khan Market. The joint site inspection marks a significant step toward modernising the upscale commercial hub's infrastructure while maintaining its historical identity. The project aims to upgrade the market into a state-of-the-art 'Citizen Centre,' aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning Delhi as a premier global destination.

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A Unified Effort for a Global Delhi

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised that the initiative is a unified effort to address modern-day urban challenges through technological innovation. "We are touring the area with everyone right now. Today, the world has access to many things, and Khan Market has historically been a very important hub; it has been a legacy centre, and it will remain so in the future," LG Sandhu said. "Therefore, this project represents our unified effort to create a Citizen Centre, which aligns with the Prime Minister's objective: that in a globalised India, Delhi will become a premier destination," he added.

Tackling Modern Challenges with Smart Solutions

Reflecting on his deep personal connection to the locality, the Lieutenant Governor recalled how the market has transformed over the decades and stressed the importance of utilising smart solutions to tackle persistent issues like vehicular congestion and limited space. "I have been discussing it extensively because when I was very young, I lived right here. When I used to visit Khan Market back then, things were different; today, we are talking about addressing modern issues using technology and other smart means, such as managing parking," Sandhu stated.

"Although space here is limited, there should be an environment where everyone who visits gets a completely fresh experience--a genuine feeling of development," the Lieutenant Governor further emphasised.

Project Details and Implementation

The Middle Lane Redevelopment Project focuses on upgrading civic amenities in the premium market, which sees heavy footfall daily. Key aspects of the project include the installation of high-quality granite flooring, improving the drainage network to prevent waterlogging, and streamlining underground utility cables.

NDMC officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the engineering challenges involved in executing the redevelopment within the narrow lanes. To minimise disruptions to local traders and visitors, the civic body is coordinating with various agencies to manage the shifting of utility lines and parking systems efficiently.

The comprehensive revamp is expected to provide a safe, pedestrian-friendly, and visually appealing environment, ensuring Khan Market remains a world-class shopping destination. (ANI)