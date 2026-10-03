LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slammed CM DK Shivakumar for his 'shameful' U-turn on staging a dharna. He accused the Congress govt of encouraging bogus voters and failing to provide drought relief, demanding ₹25,000 per acre for affected farmers.

BJP Leader Slams CM's 'U-turn' on Dharna

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's change of stance, asking what it means when the CM says today that they did not stage a dharna at all.

Speaking to the media after visiting the office of the Director General of Police on Nrupatunga Road today, he said, "Yesterday, after we met the Commissioner and demanded action against the Cabinet and the CM, the Chief Minister himself has taken a U-turn today. He again says we did not do any dharna. What does this mean?"

"This is a wrong move, a wrong step by the government. We condemn it," he said.

Congress Accused of Encouraging Bogus Voters

"Anyone can give Form-7. If you register cases under BNS, no person will give Form-7. Then why have you kept Form-7?" he asked.

"Threats are being issued. You intend that your voters, whom you have brought from foreign countries and settled here, should not be left out," he alleged.

He said Congress has set out to encourage bogus voters. "Bharatiya Janata Party will not accept this under any circumstances, nor will it cooperate," he said.

'Government Has No Shame': Narayanaswamy

"There is a saying in our villages - 'Those who have left shame are big in the village'. Perhaps we have to say now, including this Congress government, that they are people who have left everything. They have no shame, no respect, no dignity. They have left everything," he said.

"Yesterday they themselves said they staged a dharna. Today they say we did not stage a dharna. Is this not shameful?" he asked.

Inadequate Drought Relief Criticized

Expressing concern, he said there is drought in more than 200 constituencies already, but the relief situation is very bad.

"The government has announced Rs 2,500. But not a single rupee has been released to farmers."

He demanded that farmers be given ₹25,000 per acre. "Earlier, when our government was there, Yediyurappa had also given this. Unable to answer this, the Congress government is betraying farmers. It is doing injustice," he alleged. (ANI)