Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu has directed the MCD to execute a time-bound action plan to halt and dismantle all unauthorised constructions. The plan includes fixing accountability on officials and also focuses on monsoon preparedness and civic upgrades.

Delhi LG, Sardar TS Sandhu, on Thursday, chaired a high-level review meeting of the MCD to discuss a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the capital.

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Crackdown on Unauthorised Constructions

The LG emphasised executing a comprehensive action plan to target, halt, and dismantle unauthorised constructions. The LG asked for a regulatory framework that ensures strict enforcement of building bylaws, penalizing illegal constructions/expansions, and fixes absolute institutional accountability across all municipal zones, to be presented to his Secretariat at the earliest.

The LG called for strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively. He also reviewed key civic priorities, including desilting of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon, road and pavement repairs for dust mitigation, and intensified garbage clearance to strengthen sanitation standards.

Plans were made to curb and Regulate Unauthorized Construction. The MCD will initiate a high-intensity, time-bound strategy mandating the complete detection and sealing or demolition of all ongoing and existing unauthorised constructions within a strict timeframe. The MCD will also come up with a stringent action plan to identify, process, and curb illegal residential and commercial vertical expansions that violate approved building blueprints or standard safety codes. Local engineers, technical staff, and municipal oversight officers will be directly held accountable for any undetected illegal modifications or ongoing unauthorised construction within their respective jurisdictions.

Review of Civic Priorities

During the meeting, other issues were also discussed, including Desilting and Monsoon Preparedness, sanitation and waste management, dust mitigation, and Public Safety.

Desilting and Monsoon Preparedness

In view of the forthcoming rainy season, the municipal body presented its comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan, specifically prioritising the desilting and maintenance of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon to prevent local silt accumulation and terminal waterlogging.

Sanitation and Waste Management

A status update on intensified garbage clearance and legacy waste remediation across the capital's landfill sites was also presented in the meeting.

Dust Mitigation and Road Repairs

The status of focused dust mitigation measures was reviewed to curb ambient air pollution, complemented by road and pavement repairs. The LG directed that all road repairs and coverage of pavements should be completed before the monsoon sets in, and its impact in terms of ambient dust should be visible during the period from November onwards, when the city is prone to increased levels of air pollution. (ANI)