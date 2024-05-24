Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

    The legal battle between Patkar and Saxena dates back to 2000, when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At that time, Saxena was the chief of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by VK Saxena
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Delhi's Saket court on Friday (May 24) convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket court found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation. Under the law, she could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both as punishment.

    The legal battle between Patkar and Saxena dates back to 2000, when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At that time, Saxena was the chief of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

    In response, Saxena filed two defamation cases against Patkar, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against him on a television channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
