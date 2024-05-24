Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

The legal battle between Patkar and Saxena dates back to 2000, when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At that time, Saxena was the chief of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

Delhi's Saket court on Friday (May 24) convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket court found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation. Under the law, she could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both as punishment.

The legal battle between Patkar and Saxena dates back to 2000, when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At that time, Saxena was the chief of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

In response, Saxena filed two defamation cases against Patkar, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against him on a television channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

