Delhi District Court lawyers went on strike demanding the civil pecuniary jurisdiction of trial courts be increased from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 20 crores. The lawyers' body said the strike was successful and the issue is pending with the High Court.

Delhi District Court lawyers on Thursday abstained from judicial work in support of their demand for the enhancement of Civil pecuniary jurisdiction at trial courts. The Coordination of Commitment of All District Bar Associations had given a call for abstention from Judicial work.

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A meeting was also held by the coordination committee after the strike, which was attended by advocates D K Sharma, Rajpal Kasana, Nagendra Kumar, Rajiv Tehlan, Vijay Bishnoi, Amit Tanwar and other leaders.

Advocate D K Sharma, Chairman of the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations, said that the strike was successful. We abstained from work over a long-pending issue of pecuniary jurisdiction. This issue is pending before a committee of the Delhi High Court.

Reasons for the Demand

Advocate Nagender Kumar, spokesperson, coordination committee, said that there is so much inflation, and the price of properties has increased manyfold. Enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs. 2 Crores to 20 crores is in the larger interest of the public. In other states, district courts have unlimited pecuniary jurisdiction. He further said that by enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction, a common litigant will be in a position to have justice at his doorstep. Litigations will be disposed of in a short time as there are more judges and fewer cases of civil disputes in comparison to the High Court.

The coordination committee had declared that there shall be complete abstention from judicial work against the continued inaction by the High Court of Delhi regarding the enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts and the arbitrary approach being adopted in matters affecting the District Courts.

Talks with High Court

Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, General Secretary of the Coordination Committee, said that the lawyers had a meeting with the high court judges. We are getting some positive indications on this issue. The lawyers' bodies at the District court have been demanding an enhancement in pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs. 2 crores to 20 crores for a very long time, Bishnoi said. (ANI)