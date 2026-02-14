Delhi has launched the 'Digital Lok Adalat' app to clear a backlog of 2.5 crore traffic challans. The DSLSA initiative, inaugurated by Justice V Kameswar Rao, aims for faster disposal and was tested during a special Lok Adalat.

A mobile app 'Digital Lok Adalat' has been launched for tackling a massive pendency of 2.5 crores traffic challans in Delhi and for faster disposal. Justice V Kameswar Rao, Executive Chairperson of Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA), electronically inaugurated the application on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a special Lok Adalat for traffic challans was also organised in seven district court premises. DSLSA said that the Digital Lok Adalat application was tested on a pilot basis across all Delhi District Courts Complexes to eliminate duplication of work, reduce manual effort, and enable seamless functioning of Lok Adalats.

App Features and Functionality

Digital Lok Adalat application catered to A unified database for downloading, disposal, as well as updation in respect of Traffic Challans settled in Lok Adalat. It will streamline operations by using barcode scanners to process challans for disposal.

The app will also facilitate real-time updates on the Delhi Traffic Police Portal and data integration via API with the Virtual Court Portal. It will also facilitate the parallel updating of mobile phone numbers on the Vahan Portal and the sending of SMS notifications regarding disposal to the registered mobile numbers.

The Digital Lok Adalat portal has been a collaborative effort of DSLSA, Government of NCT of Delhi, National Informatics centre and Delhi Traffic Police, DSLSA said on Saturday.

Positive Reception and Impact

It is reported that citizens across Delhi actively participated in the Special Lok Adalat and widely praised the ease of disposal, compared with the long queues typically seen in Lok Adalats for disposal and receipts. The public appreciated the real-time updates on the Delhi Traffic Police portal and the confirmation SMS sent to their personal mobile numbers, eliminating the need for any further follow-up on their part, DSLSA claimed.

Judicial officers also praised this transformative initiative, and the court staff was satisfied, relieved of the onerous, time-consuming duties of manual updating for multiple days after the Special Lok Adalat, which had been taking a toll on their mental health, the Authority added.

Successful Implementation and Results

It is also said that despite minor technical glitches initially, the Digital Lok Adalat held on 14.02.2026 was a successful initiative. In seven District Court Complexes, 1,16,536 traffic challans were settled and the fine amount collected was Rs 1.73 Crores.

Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat complexes for electricity matters, where 695 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 2.41 Crores. Overall, 1,17,231 cases were settled and the settlement/fine amount was Rs. 4.14 Crores, DSLSA said. (ANI)