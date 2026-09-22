Delhi is expected to experience hot and sunny weather on Tuesday, September 22, with temperatures reaching around 36°C. The capital is likely to remain dry, while air quality remains a concern.

Delhi is likely to witness warm and mostly sunny weather on Tuesday, September 22, with temperatures remaining high across the national capital. Residents can expect a generally dry day, while afternoon heat may make outdoor activities uncomfortable.

Delhi Weather Forecast Today

According to the latest forecast, Delhi is expected to see sunny spells through the day. The maximum temperature may reach around 36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 25°C. No significant rainfall is expected across the city today.

The weather is likely to remain warm during the afternoon, with relatively more comfortable conditions during the early morning and evening hours. People stepping out during the day may want to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

Air Quality Remains A Concern

Along with the warm weather, air quality is also expected to remain a concern in Delhi. The latest forecast indicates very unhealthy air quality, which could add to discomfort, particularly for people sensitive to pollution.

Residents with respiratory sensitivities may prefer limiting strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are elevated. Keeping track of local air-quality readings can also help in planning outdoor travel.

The coming days are also expected to remain warm, with temperatures staying in the low-to-mid 30s. The forecast suggests mostly sunny or hazy conditions for much of the week, although the possibility of thunderstorms returns toward the end of the forecast period.

For Tuesday, however, Delhi is likely to experience a hot, sunny and largely dry day, with no major weather disruption expected.