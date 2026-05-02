Delhi Civil Judge Aman Sharma, 30, was found dead at his Safdarjung Enclave home. Police suspect suicide. Family members alerted authorities after discovering the bathroom locked. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating, and the post-mortem report is awaited.

Delhi Civil Judge Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, was found dead at his residence in Safdarjung Enclave, with police suspecting suicide. According to officials, his family alerted police after finding the bathroom locked from inside. Officers rushed to the scene, broke open the door, and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have begun an investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

According to police sources, as quoted by India Today, the incident came to light on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call at around 1.45 pm from a family member.

Who Was Aman Sharma?

Aman Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Service on June 19, 2021. A graduate of Symbiosis Law School, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.

During his judicial career, he handled both civil and criminal matters while serving in different courts as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge. In October 2025, he was appointed full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

Scroll to load tweet…

Family Alerted Police

"My brother died by suicide in the bathroom at home," the caller reportedly told police, according to sources. A police team rushed to the residence soon after receiving the information. Officers found Judge Aman Sharma inside the house and immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Declared Dead At Hospital

Doctors examined Sharma at the hospital and declared him dead on arrival.

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Officials said all aspects of the case are being examined, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)