A man and his brother-in-law were stabbed to death in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla. In a separate case, the Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender, Gulzar, who was wanted for a brutal gang assault on a minor under the POCSO Act.

Double Murder in Sarai Rohilla

An incident has been reported from the Sarai Rohilla police station area in North Delhi, in which a man and his brother-in-law were allegedly stabbed, police said on Saturday.

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According to officials, both injured persons were admitted to RML Hospital for treatment but succumbed to their injuries last night. "Investigation is in progress and all angles are being examined," Delhi Police said. Further details are awaited as the case is under active investigation.

Proclaimed Offender in Minor Assault Case Arrested

Earlier on April 30, the Northern Delhi Range (NDR) of the Crime Branch arrested a "proclaimed offender" wanted for a horrific gang assault on a minor, a release said.

The accused, Gulzar (30), alias Sonu, had been evading capture since 2024. The arrest stems from a chilling incident on October 5, 2024. According to police, Gulzar and three associates, Ajay, Neeraj, and Kamal, subjected a minor boy to brutal physical and sexual assault. Gulzar allegedly held the victim at gunpoint while the others used blades to inflict injuries on the boy's head, stomach, and back. The victim was left unconscious before being rescued by a local resident.

While his three accomplices were apprehended earlier, Gulzar remained on the run and was officially declared a proclaimed offender by the court in December 2025, it added.

A specialised team, supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal, tracked Gulzar through technical surveillance and local intelligence. Acting on a tip-off, officers laid a trap in Palam Village on April 29, successfully taking him into custody.

Gulzar, a local barber, confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting he frequently changed hideouts to dodge the law. He now faces severe charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and can extend to life imprisonment or death. Further legal proceedings are currently underway. (ANI)