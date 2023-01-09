Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi imposes temporary ban on BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars from January 10; check details

    "The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department," a senior Transport department official said.

    The Delhi government on Monday (January 9) decided to impose a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.

    On Monday, Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- calm winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

    "The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

    Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to witness light drizzle on January 11 and 12. The weather department has informed that the temperature in Delhi will remain between 14-16 degree Celsius on Monday.

    On Monday, satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

    The weather agency had said that the national capital has recorded temperatures even lower than most of the hill stations. The temperatures reported in Delhi were lower than in most places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

