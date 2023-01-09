'Don't show gory images, dead bodies': Centre issues strict advisory for TV channels; check details

It also highlighted the impact such reporting has on the audience. It has stated that such reports can also have an adverse psychological impact on the children.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women in manners which grossly compromises on 'good taste and decency'.

The advisory was once again issued to the television channels after several instances of lack of discretion were noticed by the ministry.

The ministry has said that television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images. The ministry also said that the manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful and distressing for the audience.

It also highlighted the impact such reporting has on the audience. It has stated that such reports can also have an adverse psychological impact on the children.

There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory, the advisory has underlined.

It can be seen that television places a certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code.

In most cases, the ministry has observed that the videos are being taken from social media and broadcast without editorial discretion and modifications to ensure compliance and consistency with the Programme Code.