Six judges sworn in at the Delhi High Court following transfers from various High Courts across India. Their appointments raise the working strength to 40 and are expected to ease the court’s heavy caseload.

Delhi Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly transferred judges in a formal swearing-in ceremony held at Delhi High Court premises.

Scroll to load tweet…

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, family members of the newly appointed judges, and senior office bearers of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and other lawyers.

Names and background of newly sworn-in judges

The six judges, namely Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Justice Vivek Chaudhary, Justice Anil Kshetarpal, Justice Arun Kumar Monga and Justice Om Prakash Shukla, have been transferred from various High Courts across the country.

Their appointments take the working strength of the Delhi High Court to 40, against a sanctioned strength of 60.

Transfer background and Collegium recommendation

The transfers were notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice last week, following the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 26.

Profiles of individual judges

Justice V. Kameswar Rao

Returns to the Delhi High Court from the Karnataka High Court. He earlier served over 11 years on the Delhi bench before his transfer in May 2024. His repatriation follows the elevation of Justice Vibhu Bakhru as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Arun Kumar Monga

Transferred from the Rajasthan High Court. He began his legal career in Chandigarh in 1991 and practised in Delhi for over 20 years. He was earlier a judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court before moving to Rajasthan in late 2023.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary

Comes from the Allahabad High Court. A graduate of Meerut University, he has served as a judge since 2017 and has experience in civil and constitutional law.

Justice Anil Kshetarpal

Originally from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He began his legal practice in Kurukshetra and was mentored by former Chief Justice V. K. Bali.

Justice Om Prakash Shukla

Transferred from the Allahabad High Court. He joined the bench in March 2024 after practising for over 20 years in constitutional and service matters.

Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre

Comes from the Bombay High Court. A law graduate from Nagpur, he began practice under former Chief Justice of India, Sharad A. Bobde. He was elevated to the Bombay High Court bench in 2014.

Expected impact on Delhi High Court

The swearing-in of these six judges is expected to ease the judicial workload and improve case disposal rates in the national capital. The Delhi High Court has been operating with a significantly reduced bench and is dealing with a large backlog of cases.

(With ANI inputs)