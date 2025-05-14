Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI), becoming the first Buddhist and only the second judge from the Scheduled Castes (SC) to ascend to the nation's highest judicial office.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath of office to Justice BR Gavai as the CJI.

Gavai's appointment will take effect from today, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 13, 2025. The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X, citing the constitutional powers vested in the President of India.

Justice Gavai is the only second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste community, after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who retired in 2010.

He will hold the post for a tenure of just over six months, as he is set to retire on November 23, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.

Early Life and Legal Career

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai comes from a family with a strong public service background. His father, Late RS Gavai, was a noted social activist and also served as the Governor of Bihar and Kerala.

Justice Gavai began his legal practice in 1985, working under Raja S Bhonsale, a former Advocate General and High Court Judge. He started independent practice at the Bombay High Court in 1987, focusing primarily on Constitutional and Administrative Law.

Public Service and Legal Roles

Over the years, Justice Gavai represented a variety of civic and government bodies including:

Municipal Corporations of Nagpur and Amravati

Amravati University

State-run corporations such as SICOM and DCVL

In August 1992, he was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He rose to become the Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in 2000.

Judicial Career Highlights

Bombay High Court: Appointed as an Additional Judge on November 14, 2003, and made a Permanent Judge on November 12, 2005. During his tenure of over 15 years, he presided over benches at Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.

Supreme Court of India: Elevated to the apex court on May 24, 2019.

Appointment as Chief Justice of India

As per established judicial convention, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is recommended for the post of CJI. On April 16, 2025, CJI Sanjiv Khanna recommended Justice Gavai's name to the central government. The recommendation was accepted, and the official appointment was made by President Droupadi Murmu.

