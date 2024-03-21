Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi High Court denies CM Arvind Kejriwal protection from arrest in liquor policy case

    Arvind Kejriwal had filed an application in the Delhi High Court, seeking interim protection from arrest amidst the backdrop of nine ED summonses he received in connection to the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

    The Delhi High Court on Tursday (March 21) dealt a blow to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by rejecting his plea for protection from arrest in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The bench, comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain, declined to provide relief to CM Kejriwal at this juncture.

    After considering arguments from both sides, the court maintained its stance of withholding any safeguard against arrest for Arvind Kejriwal. However, it did grant the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the opportunity to respond to Kejriwal's application.

    This decision opens avenues for further legal maneuvering in the ongoing case, as reported by Live Law. The next hearing on Kejriwal's application has been scheduled for April 22, coinciding with the Delhi CM's primary petition.

    Arvind Kejriwal had filed an application in the Delhi High Court, seeking interim protection from arrest amidst the backdrop of nine ED summonses he received in connection to the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

    Delhi Minister Atishi weighed in on the matter, asserting that CM Kejriwal is willing to participate in ED's investigation. However, she leveled allegations against the ED, branding it as a partisan tool of the BJP.

