Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anand Sharma criticizes Rahul Gandhi's caste census stance, deems it disrespect to Rajiv, Indira Gandhi

    Anand Sharma's dissent stemmed from his recollection of the Congress party's long-standing commitment to inclusivity and unity, exemplified by the iconic slogans coined by leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.

    Anand Sharma criticizes Rahul Gandhi's caste census stance, deems it disrespect to Rajiv, Indira Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma has voiced strong opposition to the party's electoral campaign focused on call for a caste-based census. Sharma perceived this strategic shift as a significant departure from the party's historical stance and a dishonoring of the legacies of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

    Sharma's dissent stemmed from his recollection of the Congress party's long-standing commitment to inclusivity and unity, exemplified by the iconic slogans coined by leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. Quoting Indira Gandhi's resolute proclamation of "Na Jaat Par na paat par, Mohar lagegi haath par" from 1980, Sharma highlighted the party's traditional emphasis on transcending caste and creed in pursuit of national unity.

    'There will be chaos': Supreme Court refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment; check details

    Sharma also drew attention to Rajiv Gandhi's principled stand against the entrenchment of casteism in Indian politics during his tenure as Opposition leader in 1990. Rajiv Gandhi's rejection of the politicization of caste for electoral gain reflects the Congress's steadfast commitment to preserving the integrity of democratic institutions and fostering social harmony.

    However, Sharma expressed concern over the lack of coordination within the party, suggesting that broader consultation with District and Pradesh Congress Committees could have facilitated a more cohesive internal consensus on the contentious issue of a caste-based census.

    Sharma's dissent posed a significant challenge to the Congress's electoral strategy, particularly as the party seeks to leverage the caste census as a rallying point ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

    Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna issues unreserved apology for alleged misleading ads

    With discordant voices within the party and critiques of Rahul Gandhi's campaign pitch, the Congress faces the prospect of internal divisions undermining its electoral prospects and diluting its messaging.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking rkn

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna anr

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna

    Man finds Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just Rs 19,000, netizens can't keep calm gcw

    Man finds Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just Rs 19,000, netizens can't keep calm

    Supreme Court halts Centre's Fact-Check unit notification pending review AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court halts Centre's Fact-Check unit notification pending review

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking rkn

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking

    Kanguva Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content RBA

    'Kanguva': Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration ATG

    Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna anr

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon