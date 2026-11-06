Delhi plans a 3.3-km Heritage Corridor from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate under CM Rekha Gupta's vision, focusing on better roads, green spaces, pedestrian facilities and heritage conservation.

Old Delhi could be receiving a major transformation thanks to plans to create a 3.3km Heritage Corridor from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate. This aims to preserve the historical nature of the centuries-old district whilst also improving roadways, public facilities and walkways. The vision from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is to make Old Delhi more accessible and well organised whilst also keeping the culture.

This will help local residents, traders and tourists by providing more walkways, more green space and improved public facilities.

Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate 3.3Km Heritage Corridor

The corridor will be approximately 3.3km long and will help improve walkways and provide easier access to key spots in Old Delhi.

Improved roads, walkways and more green space will be included in this redevelopment. This could help tourists easily walk around the area to see some of the historical attractions.

Improved Infrastructure in Old Delhi

A key aspect of this project will be improvements to current infrastructure. This will include improved roads, more green public areas and better walkways.

Old Delhi gets many locals, traders, business owners and tourists visiting daily. Having improved walkways to help people walk around comfortably is very important due to the busy roads and busy markets.

This should make daily life easier by having more organised public facilities and more greenery.

Preserve Historical Culture

Old Delhi is famous for its historical buildings, traditional markets and the unique culture. One key aim of the Heritage Corridor is to help preserve the culture whilst also adding modern infrastructure.

The vision from CM Rekha Gupta is to create a modern urban space which can have historical buildings and modern facilities. The aim is to improve the surroundings without losing the traditional culture of Old Delhi.

Benefits to Locals and Tourists from Heritage Corridor

This corridor could help locals and tourists enjoy exploring Old Delhi.

Improved walkways could help locals easily access popular markets and historical spots. Improved roads and public facilities could also help with daily commutes.

Tourists could enjoy exploring the heritage and culture with the improved facilities. Locals and traders could also benefit from more organised roads.

Overall the 3.3km Heritage Corridor is a proposed improvement to make Old Delhi more modern and walk friendly whilst still keeping the historical charm.