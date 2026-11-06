Rahul Gandhi alleges the Modi government is manipulating elections by linking welfare benefits to Voter IDs, claiming this strategy targets opposition voters and threatens democratic rights by tying government support to curated electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Conspiracy to Manipulate Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged a deep-seated conspiracy to manipulate elections and steal the voting rights from the citizens in order to permanently cling to power, over the recent announcement of welfare scheme benefits which will be determined by Voter ID cards instead of the Aadhaar Card.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that the new arrangement threatens the fundamental rights of citizens by tying essential government benefits directly to electoral rolls, which he alleged are being manipulated. He also stated that those who are "furious with the BJP" will be the first ones to be targeted. "Modi government minister's announcement - Benefits of schemes will now be determined not by Aadhaar, but by Voter ID. The conspiracy runs very deep; take your time to understand it," he said.

मोदी सरकार के मंत्री का ऐलान - योजनाओं का लाभ अब आधार से नहीं, वोटर ID से तय होगा। साजिश बहुत गहरी है, इत्मीनान से समझिए। SIR के नाम पर करोड़ों नाम वोटर लिस्ट से काटे जा रहे हैं - रोका नहीं गया तो और भी काटे जाएंगे। ज़्यादातर नाम किनके? जो BJP के ख़िलाफ़ आक्रोश में हैं। वोटर लिस्ट एक निष्पक्ष चुनाव आयोग के हाथ में होनी चाहिए - मगर अब वो मोदी सरकार के कर्मचारी, ज्ञानेश कुमार के हाथ में है, जिसकी BJP के साथ मिलीभगत में वोट चोरी हमने सबूत के साथ पकड़ी है। तैयारी है ऐसी लिस्ट बनाने की जिसमें बहुमत हमेशा BJP का हो - और अब वही लिस्ट तय करेगी कि आपको योजना का पैसा मिलेगा या नहीं। कल जिसने भी ठाना कि BJP को हटाना है, तो चुन-चुन कर सबका नाम काटा जाएगा। नाम कटा - वोट गया। वोट गया - हक़ गया। और देखते ही देखते आप एक hijacked लोकतंत्र के अदृश्य नागरिक बन जाएंगे - जहां जनता सरकार नहीं चुनेगी, सरकार अपनी जनता चुनेगी। आज पंचायती राज की योजनाएं। कल राशन? पेंशन? मनरेगा? आवास? छात्रवृत्ति? आरक्षण? यह चुनाव जीतने की राजनीति नहीं, चुनाव चोरी का इंतज़ाम और सत्ता में बने रहने का स्थायी बंदोबस्त है। वोट देना आपका अधिकार है, शर्त नहीं। किसी ग़रीब की पेंशन उसके वोटर कार्ड की ग़ुलाम नहीं हो सकती। ये सिर्फ़ वोट चोरी नहीं - ये हक़ चोरी है। हम ये होने नहीं देंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2026

Details of the Government Announcement

In the video posted by Gandhi, the Union Minister sayd, " Now the basis for payment to the beneficiaries will not be the Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar card is now available from organizations in every street. Just ask them, and they will get an Aadhaar card ready for you in five minutes. So, the Aadhaar card will no longer be the basis. For the payment of all the beneficiaries, the biometric and the Epic number, which is the voter ID's Epic number, will be the basis and the payment will be made based on that."

Allegations Regarding Voter List Revision

Using that as his fulcrum, the Lok Sabha LoP alleged that under the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises, millions of names belonging to critics and opponents of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are being systematically targeted and removed from voter lists. He noted, "Under the guise of SIR, millions of names are being struck off voter lists; if not stopped, even more will be removed. Whose names are being targeted the most? Those who are furious with the BJP."

Gandhi further accused the government of centralising control over electoral databases. He said that now the votes are directly in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has been "caught red-handed." "Voter lists should be in the hands of an impartial Election Commission, but now they're in the hands of Modi government employee Gyanesh Kumar, whose collusion with the BJP in vote theft we've caught red-handed with evidence. The preparation is underway to craft such a list where the majority is always BJP's, and now that very list will decide whether you get scheme benefits or not," he said.

He asserted that the preparation is underway to craft curated voter rolls to ensure a permanent electoral advantage for the ruling party, transforming India into a "hijacked democracy—where the people don't elect the government, the government selects its people." "Name struck, vote gone. Vote gone, rights gone," Gandhi said.

Gandhi further alleged that this arrangement is a way to steal elections and is meant to steal the voting rights of the citizens. "This isn't politics to win elections; it's an arrangement to steal elections and a permanent setup to cling to power. Voting is your right, not a condition. A poor person's pension cannot be enslaved to their voter card. This isn't just vote theft; it's rights theft. We won't let this happen," he asserted. (ANI)

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