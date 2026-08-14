The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its order on the bail pleas of former DGHS Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, arrested in an alleged Rs 700 crore health scam. The court will pronounce the order on August 17.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved an order on the regular bail applications of Former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga. The court will pronounce the order on August 17.

They have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged scam of Rs 700 crore linked to irregularities in the procurement of medicine and equipment for Delhi Government health services. Special Judge Vidya Prakash reserved the order after hearing the submissions advanced by the counsel for the accused persons and the public prosecutor for ACB, and the reply filed by the Investigation Agency.

ACB Sought More Time for Reply

On August 10, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) sought more time to file additional replies on the bail pleas of Former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga. The ACB had sought more time to file an additional reply in view of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) report. The court had also sought a medical status report of Vatsala Aggarwal from the jail authorities.

Arguments for Interim Bail

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Shailendra Singh and Mudit Jain, had appeared for Vatsala Aggarwal and submitted that if the ACB is seeking time to file an additional reply on the bail plea, then she should be released on interim bail. She has been in custody for the last 40 days. She has some health issues, which were mentioned in the judicial remand order, as submitted by the senior advocate. It was also submitted that she has been made a scapegoat to protect some upper man. "There is no offence made out against her. There is no recovery from her residence." Senior advocate also referred to a media report on August 6, quoting the Delhi Health Minister.

While arguing on the bail plea of Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga advocate Vijay Bishnoi had submitted that he has been in custody for the last 54 days. If the investigating agency is seeking more time, then he should be released on interim bail. However, the court said that it is not inclined to release the accused on interim bail.

Details of the Case

On August 7, The Former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Vatsala Aggarwal, moved an application before the court for regular bail. A case under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024, was registered. ACB has arrested Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga in this case. Ranga was in charge of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

ACB has lodged an FIR on a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance on 02.06.2026 regarding alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables, and medical equipment by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Central Procurement Agency (CPA), GNCT of Delhi. After examining the complaint, accompanying documents, and material available, an FIR was lodged against doctors, public servants, and private persons in relation to alleged manipulation of procurement processes and procurement of medicines and medical equipment at highly inflated rates, causing wrongful loss to the Government exchequer. (ANI)